Delhi building collapse: ABVP holds stir, demands MCD commissioner’s resignation; 15 detained

Rescue operations underway at the site of the incident in Satya Niketan, Sunday. (Express pphoto by Abhinav Saha)

Hundreds of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members attempted to storm into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD’s) main office on Sunday night, demanding the resignation of Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar over the collapse of the five-storey private hostel in south-west Delhi’s Satya Niketan.

The incident has claimed at least five lives so far.

The protestors broke windows at the premises in a bid to enter the main Civic Centre building at Ajmeri Gate and clashed with police personnel. Around 15 of them were subsequently detained by the police on Sunday night, officers said.

The RSS-affiliated student body alleged that the civic body’s negligence had led to the building collapse.