Delhi: Builder arrested for cheating former Indian cricketer Chetan Sharma, 12 others of Rs 1.34 crore

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has arrested a builder who allegedly cheated 13 people, including former Indian cricketer Chetan Sharma.

The police said the accused took investments from victims on the pretext of high returns but never returned the money. He is currently being interrogated.

The EOW received a complaint from a woman and 12 other people, including Sharma’s family, alleging they were cheated by the accused and his family of Rs 1.34 crore in 2017.

The accused, Sameer Chawla (53), lives in Mehrauli with his family. He allegedly approached people with investment plans and promised high returns on those schemes. Initially, he returned a small sum of money to a few of the victims to win their trust. Later, he stopped paying and did not return the original sum, said the police.

RK Singh, additional commissioner of Police EOW said: “We took (the statement of) all the complainants and found that the accused had received investments through cash and bank channels from many people. He was asking people to invest in properties and schemes. We arrested him from Mehrauli on Saturday.”

The police said the accused was targetting people living in his neighbourhood. His wife and brother will also be questioned in connection with the case.