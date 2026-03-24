AI-focused centres of excellence, new policies on drones and semiconductors among highlights in Delhi Budget 2026-27

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presents the Delhi Budget 2026 - 27 during the Budget Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Drones, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI) and startups — technology-centric allocations and proposals emerged among the key highlights in the 2026-27 Budget for Delhi as CM Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced plans to chalk out policies across governance and education sectors.

To position the Capital as a hub in the drone ecosystem, Gupta said a dedicated ‘Drone Policy’ is being drafted, with a proposed outlay of Rs 1 crore for the 2026–27 financial year. The policy aims to attract investments from private players, support startups and manufacturing, and generate employment in the sector.

The government has also proposed a dedicated ‘Semiconductor Policy’ to promote design, innovation and technological development in Delhi. An outlay of Rs 1 crore has also been earmarked for this initiative.