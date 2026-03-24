AI-focused centres of excellence, new policies on drones and semiconductors among highlights in Delhi Budget 2026-27

Drones, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI) and startups — technology-centric allocations and proposals emerged among the key highlights in the 2026-27 Budget for Delhi as CM Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced plans to chalk out policies across governance and education sectors.
To position the Capital as a hub in the drone ecosystem, Gupta said a dedicated ‘Drone Policy’ is being drafted, with a proposed outlay of Rs 1 crore for the 2026–27 financial year. The policy aims to attract investments from private players, support startups and manufacturing, and generate employment in the sector.
The government has also proposed a dedicated ‘Semiconductor Policy’ to promote design, innovation and technological development in Delhi. An outlay of Rs 1 crore has also been earmarked for this initiative.
In the AI space, a budget of Rs 8.20 crore has been marked for setting up two Artificial Intelligence centres of excellence (AI-CoEs). These centres are expected to function as hubs for research, innovation, startup incubation and capacity building. The government said the AI-CoEs will work on developing solutions for governance and key sectors such as healthcare, education, urban mobility and public service delivery.
The education sector will also see targeted AI integration. A provision of Rs 10 crore has been proposed for the “use of artificial intelligence” in assessment systems, examination processes and personality development, among other areas. The aim is to improve learning outcomes and streamline evaluation systems, according to the government.
The upcoming fiscal will also see the rollout of a new startup policy. The draft policy, which is in the public domain, aims to support the emergence of at least 5,000 startups by 2035 — the key areas of focus being healthcare services, hospitality, fintech, robotics and automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, drones, gaming and augmented reality, among others.
Delhi minister Ashish Sood previously said that the policy will get an outlay of Rs. 350 crore over five years.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More