Delhi budget will be people centric, progressive: Kailash Gahlot

Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot, who took over departments such as finance, planning, and excise after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia resigned on Tuesday, met secretaries and commissioners of the new departments Thursday.

With the budget session due to be held this month, he took stock of various projects and schemes in the meeting and also discussed the preparation of the budget.

“We are working on a war footing to present a citizen-centric and progressive budget. I would like to assure Delhiites that the upcoming budget will prove to be a milestone in achieving the goals of making Delhi a world class city for its citizens. We will take forward the good work done in various fields by this government in the last eight years.

Presenting a people-friendly budget is our priority and we are working towards it,” he said in a statement.

Before he was given charge of the new departments, he was heading transport, revenue, administrative reforms, information and technology, women and child development and law, justice and legislative affairs departments.

According to officials, the budget session is expected to be held in the second week of March. While Sisodia is believed to have finalised the framework, last-minute tweaks are being made. The budget will be more closely monitored than usual by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as compared to previous years, officials said.

According to sources, Gahlot was also present in all three major budget meetings with Sisodia held last week and was prepped up for the role as AAP was anticipating the latter’s arrest.