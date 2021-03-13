Delhi Budget: Kejriwal doubles down on Olympic pitch

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia address the media after presenting the Delhi Budget 2021-22, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (PTI Photo)

In the budget, the Delhi government also spoke about its dream to bid for the 2048 Olympics.

Leader of opposition, BJP’s Ramvir Bidhuri, said the Delhi government misspoke as Indian authorities were already in the process of bidding for the edition before that.

Responding to criticism from opposition leaders and a statement of the Indian Olympics Association, Kejriwal said, “IOA has said that the Delhi government should have asked us before making this statement. I want to say that hosting the Olympics in Delhi is our dream. We will speak to anyone we need to, take permission from anyone. Like we could not control Covid alone, we cannot do this alone either. It will be a matter of pride for the whole nation. Delhi government will take the initiative,” he said.

He also said that a timeline needs to be set for making India a developed country.

During his speech, Bidhuri had said that the government had been trying to turn Delhi into Paris and London.

“Now, you talk about Singapore. I don’t think I will be alive then, but please send me a WhatsApp message when it happens,” he said.

Taking on his critics, Kejriwal said that people who question their government’s intention to match Singapore’s per capita income would be proved wrong.

“We said we will bring the income in Delhi on par with Singapore. Yes it is a dream of ours. Parties that have been laughing at us, go ahead. When we came into power, we said we will slash power bills by half. People laughed at us. We did it within hours. We will fulfil this dream too,” the Chief Minister said.