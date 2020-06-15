Delhi: Budget hotels offer premises for hospitals

The Delhi Hotel and Restaurant Owners’ Association has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, offering to give their premises. (File photo) The Delhi Hotel and Restaurant Owners’ Association has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, offering to give their premises. (File photo)

As tussle between four- and five-star hotels and the government continues over the decision to link them with hospitals and use rooms to house patients with mild symptoms, the Delhi Hotel and Restaurant Owners’ Association has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, offering to give their premises.

“If they are linked to hospitals or if arrangements for healthcare workers and other staff can be made, these premises can be used,” the association has said.

A senior Delhi government official said they will look at the representation of budget hotels if the need arises in future.

