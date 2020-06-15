scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 14, 2020
COVID19

Delhi: Budget hotels offer premises for hospitals

A senior Delhi government official said they will look at the representation of budget hotels if the need arises in future.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: June 15, 2020 1:56:55 am
Delhi: Budget hotels offer premises for hospitals The Delhi Hotel and Restaurant Owners’ Association has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, offering to give their premises. (File photo)

As tussle between four- and five-star hotels and the government continues over the decision to link them with hospitals and use rooms to house patients with mild symptoms, the Delhi Hotel and Restaurant Owners’ Association has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, offering to give their premises.

“If they are linked to hospitals or if arrangements for healthcare workers and other staff can be made, these premises can be used,” the association has said.

A senior Delhi government official said they will look at the representation of budget hotels if the need arises in future.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 14: Latest News

Advertisement