Yamuna contamination, losses due to excise policy: CAG reports at centre of Delhi govt’s attack on AAP on last day of Budget session

As the Budget session entered the fourth and final day, the Delhi Assembly saw the Ministers stepping up attack on the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the findings of various Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) reports related to water contamination, now-scrapped excise policy, and education sector that were tabled earlier this week by CM Rekha Gupta.

Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, referring to the audit findings related to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), outlined the alleged systemic failure in water management, sewer infrastructure, and cleaning of Yamuna. He also announced his government’s roadmap to address the “legacy” problems left behind by their predecessor.

“Those who were elected to raise the voice of the people chose to walk out. When the time came to answer on water, sewer, Yamuna, and corruption… they chose silence over accountability,” he said, pointing towards the seats of AAP leaders who boycotted the Budget session earlier this week.

The discussions happened as Delhi’s Budget for 2026–27 was unanimously passed in the Assembly on Friday.

Referring to the auditor’s findings on lack of scientific planning for water demand in the Capital and Yamuna contamination, the Water Minister said, “In most parts of the world, non-revenue water (NRW) losses are around 15%. In Delhi, they crossed 50%. This is not just leakage…it is a reflection of systemic failure…nearly 30 lakh households still lack formal water connections, leading to illegal usage, inefficiency, and revenue loss….”

Education Minister Ashish Sood cited a CAG report on the Delhi government universities for 2018-2023 and urged for it to be referred to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). “The CAG report clearly shows that there have been serious irregularities in the functioning of universities. Therefore, I urge that this report be discussed in detail in the House and also be referred to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), so that the truth about the misuse of public funds be brought before the people of Delhi,” he said.

Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the CAG report on the now-scrapped excise policy showed “deliberate policy manipulation” by the previous government, claiming it led to revenue losses of Rs 2,000 crore and extended undue benefits to select private entities.

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Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh also criticised AAP, saying, “Opposition deliberately chose to remain absent during crucial proceedings, including the presentation of CAG & PAC reports, as they were aware that issues such as the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ matter would come to the fore. This raises serious concerns about accountability.” The BJP has repeatedly attacked former CM Arvind Kejriwal over renovation costs of his official residence, referring to it as “Sheesh Mahal”.

Meanwhile, Speaker Vijender Gupta said that the Assembly received its third bomb threat email in as many days on Thursday, and the police commissioner has been informed about it.

He also said that the police visited the Assembly on Friday to investigate the e-mails. The emails were received between March 24 and March 26.

The Assembly Secretariat has been directed to ensure adequate CCTV surveillance and a computerised entry system at the entrances for better record-keeping.