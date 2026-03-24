Focus on environment, education in Rs 1 lakh crore Delhi Budget: 21% allocation to ‘green’ projects, 18% to schools and colleges

The highest share of the city’s budget has been allocated to Education which is Rs 19,326 crore, 18%. (Credit: X/@gupta_rekha)

Delhi Chief Minister and Finance Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday presented a Rs 1,03,700-crore Budget for 2026–27, describing it as a “green budget” with 21 per cent of the allocation earmarked for environmental development.

Presenting her second Budget in the Assembly, Gupta said the city is passing through a phase of transition and flagged that a “culture of freebies” had affected the growth rate, adding that the period between 2018 and 2020 saw a fall in revenue.

The Budget marks a 3.7 per cent increase over the previous fiscal’s estimate of Rs 1,00,000 crore. Of the total outlay, Rs 62,550 crore has been allocated under schemes, programmes and projects, while Rs 41,150 crore has been earmarked as establishment expenditure. The revenue budget stands at Rs 72,900.28 crore, and the capital budget at Rs 30,799.72 crore.