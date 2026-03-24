Focus on environment, education in Rs 1 lakh crore Delhi Budget: 21% allocation to ‘green’ projects, 18% to schools and colleges

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Delhi Chief Minister and Finance Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday presented a Rs 1,03,700-crore Budget for 2026–27, describing it as a “green budget” with 21 per cent of the allocation earmarked for environmental development.
Presenting her second Budget in the Assembly, Gupta said the city is passing through a phase of transition and flagged that a “culture of freebies” had affected the growth rate, adding that the period between 2018 and 2020 saw a fall in revenue.
The Budget marks a 3.7 per cent increase over the previous fiscal’s estimate of Rs 1,00,000 crore. Of the total outlay, Rs 62,550 crore has been allocated under schemes, programmes and projects, while Rs 41,150 crore has been earmarked as establishment expenditure. The revenue budget stands at Rs 72,900.28 crore, and the capital budget at Rs 30,799.72 crore.
The government expects to finance the bulk of the Budget through its own tax revenues, estimated at Rs 74,000 crore. GST is projected to contribute Rs 43,500 crore, followed by Rs 11,000 crore from stamp and registration fees, Rs 8,500 crore from VAT, Rs 7,200 crore from state excise, and Rs 3,800 crore from taxes on vehicles. An additional Rs 900 crore is expected from non-tax revenues.
Delhi Budget 2026-27 Live Updates
The highest share of the city’s budget has been allocated to Education which is Rs 19,326 crore, 18%, followed by health at 12.57 %, and Transport, road and bridges at 12.16%.
Gupta also announced the portal for Manila Samriddhi Yojana, under which Rs 2,500 financial assistance will be given to women from poor families. Rs 5,110 crore has been allocated for this scheme. She also announced free bicycles for girl students of Class 9.
An allocation of Rs 11,666 crore has been made for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. In the infrastructure sector, Rs 5,921 crore has been earmarked for the Public Works Department (PWD), while urban development and shelter projects have been allocated Rs 7,887 crore. “Our aim is safe roads, climate corridors and flawless connectivity,” Gupta said.
The government has allocated Rs 3,942 crore for the power department, with a separate Rs 200 crore earmarked for removal of overhead wiring.
For regional development, Rs 300 crore has been allocated for the trans-Yamuna area, while the Delhi Gram Vikas Board has been allotted Rs 787 crore.
Highlighting road infrastructure, Gupta said Rs 1,352 crore has been allocated for developing dust-free roads, including end-to-end recarpeting of 750 km of roads across the city.
The Budget earmarks Rs 160 crore for industrial area development, marking the first such allocation for non-conforming areas.
Further, Rs 454 crore has been set aside for the Najafgarh drain, and Rs 350 crore for the MLA Local Area Development Scheme.
In addition, Rs 151 crore has been allocated this financial year for extending the Modi Mill flyover up to the Kalkaji and Savitri Cinema intersection, with the total project cost estimated at Rs 371 crore. The city government will also build an integrated secretariat and residential complex for employees.
Citing the Palam fire incident, Gupta said narrow lanes and congested unauthorised colonies make firefighting difficult, adding that infrastructure will be strengthened with an allocation of Rs 674 crore.
To address water-related issues, the government has allocated Rs 9,000 crore to the Delhi Jal Board for water supply and sewage management. Gupta said new pipeline projects are underway to ensure residents do not have to depend on water tankers, adding that Rs 475 crore has been earmarked for the Chandrawal water treatment plant.
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