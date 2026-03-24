Focus on water supply: Delhi Budget allocates Rs 9,000 crore to expand supply networks, reduce losses, and modernise treatment facilities

With a focus on improving old water pipelines, drinking water supply and sanitation, the Delhi government has allocated Rs 9,000 crore to the Delhi Jal Board in its 2026–27 Budget, aiming to strengthen infrastructure and ensure equitable access to potable water across the city.

Presenting the Budget, Chief Minister and Finance Minister Rekha Gupta said the government is prioritising expansion of water supply networks, reduction of losses, and modernisation of treatment facilities.

As part of the plan, 12.7 km of transmission lines and 172 km of distribution pipelines will be laid, while water supply is set to increase by 10 million gallons per day (MGD), with a further target of adding 36 MGD, she said.