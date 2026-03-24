Focus on water supply: Delhi Budget allocates Rs 9,000 crore to expand supply networks, reduce losses, and modernise treatment facilities

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With a focus on improving old water pipelines, drinking water supply and sanitation, the Delhi government has allocated Rs 9,000 crore to the Delhi Jal Board in its 2026–27 Budget, aiming to strengthen infrastructure and ensure equitable access to potable water across the city.
Presenting the Budget, Chief Minister and Finance Minister Rekha Gupta said the government is prioritising expansion of water supply networks, reduction of losses, and modernisation of treatment facilities.
As part of the plan, 12.7 km of transmission lines and 172 km of distribution pipelines will be laid, while water supply is set to increase by 10 million gallons per day (MGD), with a further target of adding 36 MGD, she said.
The government has also set an ambitious goal of reducing non-revenue water — currently estimated at 45 per cent — to 15 per cent, while working towards ensuring tap water access for every household, she said.
A key project in this regard is the expansion of the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant, for which Rs 475 crore has been allocated. The project, along with associated pipeline works, is expected to benefit around nine lakh households, the CM said.
In North Delhi, a proposed water distribution improvement project linked to the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant is set to cover 10 Assembly constituencies and may receive financial support from the Asian Development Bank.
On the sanitation front, the government plans to significantly enhance sewage treatment capacity by increasing it from 707 MGD to 814 MGD, with a long-term target of reaching 1,500 MGD.
Drainage infrastructure is also being upgraded under a comprehensive master plan. The government said work has already begun in several areas, with Rs 387 crore spent on flood mitigation measures, including construction of micro-barrages in five Assembly constituencies. An additional Rs 50 crore has been earmarked for the coming financial year.
Further, Rs 610 crore has been allocated to the Irrigation and Flood Control Department for construction of new drains and renovation of existing ones in areas such as Timarpur, Kailash Nagar, Kirari, and Bawana.
Gupta said the combined measures are aimed at addressing long-standing issues of water scarcity, leakage, and urban flooding, particularly in the vulnerable and rapidly expanding parts of the capital.
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