Months after SC ruling, a spike in Delhi’s animal welfare budget

Dogs in Delhi need to be fed and cared for, and to support this, dog shelters will be constructed where people can feed them, said CM Rekha Gupta. (PTI file photo)

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced provisions for animal welfare while proposing a budget of Rs 1,03,700 crore for 2026–27, higher than last year’s Rs 1 lakh crore.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also announced an allocation of Rs 62.6 crore for the renovation and modernisation of veterinary hospitals. These facilities will be well-equipped, with advanced surgical infrastructure for animals and birds, along with vaccination services.

“The government cares about the welfare of animals alongside the well-being of humans. There are many dog lovers in Delhi. We are all dog lovers,” Gupta said during her budget speech.

She added that dogs in Delhi need to be fed and cared for, and to support this, dog shelters will be constructed where people can feed them and also bring diseased dogs for treatment.