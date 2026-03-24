Delhi Budget LIVE Updates: CM announces integrated complex for employees, ministers; takes ‘sheesh mahal’ dig at Kejriwal

CM Rekha Gupta presents the Delhi Budget in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Delhi Budget 2026 27 today LIVE updates: The Rekha Gupta government has tabled the Delhi Budget proposal for 2026-27. At Rs 103700 crore, this Budget proposal for 2026-27 is higher than that of last years which was Rs 1 lakh crore. As much as 21% of the Budget has been allocated to environment protection.

Bomb threat to Speaker, ministers: Ahead of the assembly session, the Delhi Legislative Assembly and its Speaker Vijender Gupta received fresh email threats warning of a possible bomb attack on the Assembly complex. Officials said a similar message was also sent regarding the nearby Vidhan Sabha Metro Station.

Story continues below this ad The emails were received early Tuesday morning – one at 7:28 am on the Assembly’s official mail account and another at 7:49 am on the Speaker’s email. The messages named several prominent leaders, including Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Sandhu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Kheer Ceremony kicks off Budget: The customary ‘Kheer Ceremony’ marked the opening of the Delhi Assembly’s Budget Session on Monday, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reaffirming her government’s vision of “Viksit Delhi, Harit Delhi” – a developed and environmentally conscious capital. She said her government’s second budget would play a crucial role in fulfilling the aspirations of nearly three crore residents of Delhi. Gupta said the Budget would quicken the pace of the city’s progress. She noted that the financial plan aims not only to upgrade infrastructure but also to improve overall quality of life. According to her, the focus areas include better healthcare systems, stronger educational facilities, improved civic infrastructure, cleanliness measures, pollution control and expansion of green spaces – all geared toward building a healthier and more liveable capital. Live Updates Mar 24, 2026 12:18 PM IST Delhi Budget 2026-27 LIVE Updates: Rekha Gupta announces free cycles for Class-9 girls Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces 1 free cycle to girl students of Class-IX students, so that they can easily reach their school on time. Rs 90 crore allocated for this. Delhi govt will provide laptops to both male and female (meritorious students) of class X students. Rs 10 crore allocated Mar 24, 2026 12:14 PM IST Delhi Budget 2026-27 LIVE Updates: LoP Atishi slams govt over Palam fire deaths Leader of the Opposition and AAP MLA Atishi says, "The BJP is deceiving the people of Delhi... A year ago, a fake Budget of Rs 1 lakh crore was presented, but they could not even provide a ladder for the fire brigade. Nine people died in the Palam fire incident... They could have been saved if the fire brigade had ladders... BJP has been exposed. This is why they stop us from entering the Assembly, because we will expose them when inside... But we will expose them outside... Ashish Sood should immediately resign..." #watch | Delhi | Leader of the Opposition and AAP MLA Atishi says, "BJP is deceiving the people of Delhi... A year ago, a fake Budget of Rs 1 lakh crore was presented in the same Assembly, through which they could not even provide a stair for the fire brigade. 9 people died in… https://t.co/HitRdszZrj pic.twitter.com/1wxDMFcK1v — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Mar 24, 2026 12:11 PM IST Delhi Budget 2026-27 LIVE Updates: CM Gupta announces Rs 25-crore ANMOL scheme for blood tests of newborns Delhi CM announces Anmol Yojana - Advanced New Born and Optimal Lifecare (ANMOL). Budget of Rs 25 crore allocated for the scheme under which 56 types of blood tests will be conducted free for newborn babies to screen them for genetic disorders. Mar 24, 2026 12:08 PM IST Delhi Budget 2026-27 LIVE Updates: Rekha Gupta's govt school expansion project gets Rs 475-crore shot in the arm School education sector gets a total allocation of Rs 475 crore. This includes Rs 200 crore for construction of new schools and Rs 275 crore for expansion existing schools. Mar 24, 2026 12:04 PM IST Delhi Budget 2026-27 LIVE Updates: Delhi to increase UG, PG medical seats; Rs 50 crore allocated towards new medical college Rekha Gupta says: "We will increase the UG and PG medical seats in Delhi by merging three hospitals. There is a plan for constructing new medical college at Indira Gandhi Hospital. Rs 50 crore allocated." Mar 24, 2026 12:02 PM IST Delhi Budget 2026-27 LIVE Updates: Transgender persons added to Ayushmann scheme; 60 Ayush centres to be opened with Rs 60 crore Transgender persons living in Delhi will also be added under the Ayushmann Yojana. They will also receive benefits under this scheme. CM announces to open 750 new Ayushmann arogya Mandirs. A new trauma centre at GTB hospital has also been announced. 5 new Ayush centres opened, Rs 60 crores allocated. Mar 24, 2026 11:56 AM IST Delhi Budget 2026-27 LIVE Updates: CM announces integrated complex for employees, ministers; takes dig at Kejriwal CM Gupta announces construction of new Integrated Secretariat complex for Delhi Govt employees and ministers. Taking a dig at former CM Arvind Kejriwal, she said he was only concerned about building his "sheesh mahal" and not the welfare of Delhi government employees. Mar 24, 2026 11:52 AM IST Delhi Budget 2026-27 LIVE Updates: MCD gets Rs 1,000 crore for road improvement Delhi rural development board allocated Rs 787 crore in budget. MCD to get Rs 1,000 crore for road improvements in Delhi, says CM Rekha Gupta. Rs 1,352 crore will be allocated for 'dust-free roads'. Urban development department will get Rs 7,887 crore while Rs 5,921 crore for PWD in 2026-27 budget. Mar 24, 2026 11:45 AM IST Delhi Budget 2026-27 LIVE Updates: Environment protection gets a boost with 21% Budget allocation CM Rekha Gupta says Delhi is progressing rapidly with triple-engine government. She says Delhi's per capita income third highest in country. CM Rekha Gupta says 21% of the Rs 1,03,700-crore Budget for 2026-27 will be allocated for environment protection. Mar 24, 2026 11:42 AM IST Delhi Budget 2026-27 LIVE Updates: Govt allocates Rs 300 crore for trans-Yamuna development Rs 300 crore allocated in phase 1 for Trans-Yamuna development. Rs 800 crore allocated for developing unauthorised colonies. Rs 787 crore for village development board. Rs 960 crore allocated for development department. To make Delhi roads completely dust free and development end-to-end repairing, Rs 1392 crore allocated. 750 kms of road stretch will be redeveloped under this. Additional Budget allocation of Rs 1000 for improvement of roads. Delhi CM says Barapullah Phase III corridor will be completed by June 2026. Rs 500 crore allocated for decongest of Delhi project. Mar 24, 2026 11:38 AM IST Delhi Budget LIVE Updates: Rs 11,666 crore allocated to MCD Rekha Gupta says: We have titled the city’s budget as green budget. 21% of the budget allocations made for green budget for nature, improving pollution etc…This is an historic decision. For infrastructure, PM Narendra Modi talked about 4 S — scale speed, scope and skill. Infrastructure development is very important. So, for the first time, Rs 11,666 crore has been allocated to MCD. Rs 5,921 crore has been allocated for PWD for improvement of road infrastructure and city development. Mar 24, 2026 11:36 AM IST Delhi Budget LIVE Updates: Delhi govt presents Rs 1,03,700-crore Budget for 2026-27 Delhi Budget: CM Rekha Gupta presents Rs 1,03,700 crore budget for 2026-27, higher than last year which was Rs 1 lakh crore. Delhi Govt will borrow Rs 16000 crore through market borrowing. Mar 24, 2026 11:35 AM IST Delhi Budget 2026-27 LIVE Updates: Rekha Gupta slams 'freebie' policy of AAP govt "Today, I am here to present the Delhi Budget 2026-27. Delhi has its own identity and that identity is growing forward despite facing several problems. With blessing of goddess Kali, KatyaniDelhi is growing. Delhi saw bad times in the past years. But today, Delhi is growing fast with the triple engine govt. Due to freebies given by the previous govt , developmental works in the city could not take place and the city also faced fiscal deficit in 2023-24 and 2024-25," CM Rekha Gupta says.

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