Delhi Budget 2021 Highlights: Focus on education, health in AAP govt’s ‘desh bhakti’ budget

Delhi Budget 2021: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday presented the AAP government’s budget for 2021-22 in the state Assembly. The theme of the Rs 69,000 crore budget was desh bhakti (patriotism). Sisodia, who holds the finance portfolio, said his government was building infrastructure to cater to a population of 3.28 crore by 2047 — Delhi’s present population is estimated to be 2 crore.

“When I presented the Budget last year, I didn’t know we would be going through a pandemic. The lockdown, and the effect it had on businesses, affected the work done,” Sisodia said. “People went beyond their call of duty during the pandemic. They fulfilled their core responsibilities along with others.”

Sisodia said the government plans to collect Rs 43,000 crore tax to fund the proposed budget expenditure. In the 2020-21 budget, the government had proposed to collect Rs 44,100 crore as tax revenue. However, due to the pandemic, the collection is expected to remain way below the target.

Delhi Budget 2021 Highlights:

* Around one-fourth of the Budget, or Rs 16,377 crore, has been kept aside for the education sector. Sisodia said education needs to become a jan andolan (mass movement) in Delhi.

The government plans to start a voluntary mentorship programmed called “Youth for Education”, where students will help other students.

The Delhi government will also start a virtual model school. “This will be like a normal school, but there will be no building. The message it will convey is one of anytime learning. The designing for this project has started,” Sisodia said.

The government will also soon inaugurate a new law university, called the Delhi Law University, Sisodia said.

Meanwhile, the government is preparing a new syllabus for students in nursery to Class VIII. “This work is in the last stage… We are working towards making early childhood education part of the mainstream,” said Sisodia.

* Amid the pandemic, the AAP government has allocated Rs 9,934 crore to the health sector.

Covid-19 vaccination will continue to be free of cost for Delhiites in government hospitals. Sisodia allocated Rs 50 crore for the vaccination drive. “Delhi has the capability to vaccinate 45,000 people per day. This will be increased to 60,000 people soon,” he said.



Sisodia said his government would open women mohalla clinics across the city. “Many women ignore gynecological issues and other specific health issues because they don’t feel comfortable talking about it. Now, they will have a place where these can be addressed by doctors,” Sisodia said, adding that initially, 100 such clinics would open.

* Sisodia allocated Rs 45 crore to install 500 flags across the city. Ahead of the 75th Independence Day, he said the government would install the Tricolour, like the one in Connaught Place, across the city so that at least one flag is visible every one to two kilometres to instill the spirit of patriotism in every mind.

He also said the government would celebrate the contribution of Bhagat Singh and B R Ambedkar by holding programmes through the year. He allocated Rs 10 crore each for this.

* The Budget lays out a vision for Delhi’s progress till 2047. Sisodia said that by 2047, “the per capita income of a Delhi resident will be equal to the per capita income of a Singapore resident.”

* Sisodia said the government would open a Delhi armed forces preparatory academy, where children would be trained to enter the armed forces.

* All unauthorised colonies will be provided water through pipelines in the coming two years. Work on interceptor sewages is nearly complete. This will result in a clean Yamuna in the next 3 years, said Sisodia.

* Delhi government aims to have one e-vehicle charging station every three kilometres in the city.

* The Delhi government is creating sports infrastructure in the city. “Our dream is to host the Olympics in Delhi. We hope that we create the sports infrastructure and the culture to be considered a serious bidder 25 years down the line,” said Sisodia.

* Anganwadi hubs will be available to women to use in the afternoons as Saheli Samanvay Kendra. These can be used as incubation centres for women who want to start small businesses, Sisodia said.

(With inputs from Mallica Joshi, Sourav Roy Barman)