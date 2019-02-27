Delhi Budget 2019: Once crown jewel, mohalla clinics face allocation cut

The Delhi government has reduced the budget for one of its most popular and ambitious projects, the Aam Aadmi mohalla clinics, by 6.9% in 2019-2020. It has allocated Rs 375 crore for development of mohalla clinics and polyclinics this year, down from Rs 403 crore in 2018-2019.

A total of 189 mohalla clinics have been set up so far, and 333 more will be set up by June-end. The target is to set up 1,000 such clinics.

The number of people visiting these clinics has reduced drastically. In the previous year’s budget report, the government had said around 80 lakh people availed services in 164 mohalla clinics. But the number trickled down to 40 lakh in the current financial year, up to December 2018.

Continuing the impetus in healthcare, the government allocated 14% to the sector. Patient-friendly facilities such as free medicines, bearing treatment cost of road accident and fire burn victims, free of cost laboratory diagnostic and radiological services will continue.

“We continue to follow three-tier health infrastructure by developing mohalla clinics, polyclinics and super-speciality hospitals. I propose a total outlay of Rs 7,485 crore for the health sector for 2019-20. This includes revenue budget of Rs 6,462 crore and capital budget of Rs 1,023 crore. An amount of Rs 3,737 crore is earmarked for implementation of various schemes, programmes and projects under the health sector,” Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said.

An outlay of Rs 588 crore has been proposed for construction of new hospitals and re-modelling of existing ones. “To enhance the total bed strength from 10,000 to 20,000, work on a 600-bed hospital at Ambedkar Nagar and an 800-bed one at Burari will be completed shortly,” he said.