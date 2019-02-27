Delhi Budget 2019: Coming soon – MBA in family business

With an increased focus on higher and technical education, the 2019-20 budget saw proposals for two new universities and a new ‘MBA in Family Business’ at Delhi Technological University. The budget estimate for technical education increased by Rs 50 crore from last year.

Advertising

Rs 10 crore has been dedicated to a new University of Applied Sciences, which plans to integrate 3-12 month-long modular programmes in various trades, and 1-2 year-long certificate and diploma courses with degree courses and postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses.

Also proposed is a Teachers’ Training University to enable research and designing of teaching programmes. Education Minister Manish Sisodia said the thrust behind the proposed universities is to encourage evolution within these fields, seen more as skill programmes rather than higher education.

He told The Indian Express the MBA in Family Business is meant to address concerns of families running businesses about sending their children to management and business schools.

Advertising

“In my interactions with local business families, I found they are anxious about sending their children for MBA courses for fear of them leaving the business and going abroad for a job. My idea is for a course in which management theory will be combined with practical work, customised for the student’s family’s business — the business will be a prerequisite for joining. This has been discussed with DTU and they are working on developing a course,” he said.