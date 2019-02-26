Delhi Budget 2019-20: Education gets major share in Rs 60,000-crore outlay

The Aam Aadmi Party government on Tuesday presented a Rs 60,000 crore annual budget for the financial year 2019-20. Dedicating the budget to the soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack, Deputy CM and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said, “This budget is dedicated to those martyred so that their children get good education, their parents receive proper healthcare and their family is more secure. This budget is dedicated to making their dreams for their family and country come true.”

Advertising

The lawmakers present in the Delhi Assembly also gave a standing ovation to the Indian Air Force for carrying out pre-dawn air strikes on terror camps in Balakot. “I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The government said that this year’s budget is “two times more” than the one presented in 2014-15, while it was pegged at Rs 53,000 crore the previous year.

The Delhi government allocated 26 per cent of the budget for education. This is the fifth year in a row that the education sector was given the highest allocation. Presenting the budget in the Assembly, Sisodia said, “Yes, we are doing politics over education. It is our responsibility to bring education into politics and we want to do it.”

Education gets highest allocation – 26% – for the fifth year in a row. #DelhiBudget @IndianExpress — Mallica Joshi (@mallicajoshi) February 26, 2019

Sisodia made a slew of announcements in the field of education, which include starting of a new Applied Sciences University, a teacher training university and an MBA course at Delhi Technological University.

Talking about the lack of applied sciences courses, Sisodia said, “Delhi has no applied sciences courses. Students feel ashamed to study at ITIs. Delhi govt will start new Applied Sciences university with certificate, diploma, degree up to PhD will be provided.”

At the school level, the education minister promised computer tablets to students scoring above 80 per cent in class X in government schools. Those in class XI and XII in RPVVs and schools of excellence will also receive the tabs. A sum of Rs 9 crore has been allocated for the scheme.

Announcing schemes aimed at benefitting the differently abled, the government promised financial support to the parents of specially-abled females for their wedding and specially fitted scooters/motorised cycles for those with locomotor disabilities.

Bringing up the issue of corruption and the government’s ongoing tussle with the LG, Sisodia said, “We are allocating funds for doorstep delivery of ration again this year but corrupt officers and the LG are not letting the project take off.”

Allocating funds for Door step delivery of ration again this year but corrupt officers and the LG are not letting the project take off:@msisodia @IndianExpress #DelhiBudget — Mallica Joshi (@mallicajoshi) February 26, 2019

On the issue of water supply in the city, a sum of Rs 2,370 crore has been allocated for the Delhi Jal Board and Rs 476 crore for lifeline water scheme where 20 kilolitres of water are given for free. A target has been set to increase water production by 246 MGD (Millions of Gallons per Day) by using excess water in the Yamuna in monsoons, groundwater replenishment and controlled extraction.

“There will be a special push to install sewer and water lines in unauthorized colonies which will benefit 13 lakh people,” said Sisodia.

The Delhi government further claimed that it is working to control pollution and has pushed its moves and policies in the direction and also introduced electric vehicle policy.

Advertising

In its attempt to work towards conservation of the green cover, the government made it clear that for any infrastructure project, only 20 per cent of the total trees required to be removed will be cut. The other 80 per cent will have to be transplanted.