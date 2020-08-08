Delhi: BSES offers to exchange old fans, ACs for energy saving ones

BRPL consumers in South and West Delhi can replace up to three of their existing energy guzzling fans, or up to two without the buy-back offer, under the limited period scheme, valid till stocks last. BRPL consumers in South and West Delhi can replace up to three of their existing energy guzzling fans, or up to two without the buy-back offer, under the limited period scheme, valid till stocks last.

The BSES discoms have launched a new energy-saving replacement scheme catering to consumers in South, West, East and Central Delhi. Under the scheme, consumers can exchange old ACs and fans with newer energy-efficient five-star rated ones with discounts up to 64% for ACs and 67% for fans.

The BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) has launched the fan replacement scheme for consumers in South and West Delhi. It will also be launched for consumers of East and Central Delhi, said BSES.

BRPL consumers in South and West Delhi can replace up to three of their existing energy guzzling fans, or up to two without the buy-back offer, under the limited period scheme, valid till stocks last. This means that under the exchange scheme, they can replace up to three fans and without the exchange scheme, they can buy two fans.

“Besides the substantial discount on energy efficient ACs, a consumer can save up to (over) 1,000 units annually on the running costs of an AC, depending on the model and type of the AC,” BSES said.

Consumers can avail the schemes by calling the helpline numbers or visiting the discoms’ websites, a BSES spokesperson said.

“Typically, the cooling load is around 50% of a consumer’s bill. The AC and fan replacement schemes are a demand side management initiative from BSES that attempts to address such concerns. The initiative envisages saving energy consumed by consumers, which will in turn lead to an eventual reduction in energy purchased by BSES,” the spokesperson said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.