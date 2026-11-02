Delhi’s BS-VI curbs, Day 2: Checks at some borders, free passage at others

Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers so... Read More
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- Delhi Pollution
On the second day of Delhi’s ban on older vehicles, checks at the city’s borders revealed varying levels of compliance, with some motorists being turned back for driving BS-IV vehicles, others questioning the restrictions and police personnel grappling with unclear instructions and network problems.
At the Delhi-Noida DND Flyway, a total of 28 vehicles were checked until 10.20 am with at least three which were found BS-IV sent back. “We’re focusing on number plates registered outside Delhi and visibly look old,” said one of the two Delhi Traffic police stationed to check non-BS VI vehicles.
As officers flagged down vehicles and asked them to pull over, some motorists questioned the checks, while others cooperated without hesitation. The police recorded their names, phone numbers and addresses.
Until now, Delhi had barred vehicles that did not meet the BS-VI emissions standard only when the air turned severe and the third stage of its pollution action plan, GRAP 3, was invoked. This year, the state government imposed the ban as a preventive measure, for the first time, ahead of the winter pollution season.
At the Delhi-Gurugram Aya Nagar border, Assistant Sub-Inspector Deepak Kumar of the Delhi Police said compliance had been very good, with all 10 vehicles stopped by his team found to be BS-VI compliant. “Bata de yaar kuch nahi hain, logon ko maalum go gaya hain (Tell them there’s nothing to worry about; people have become aware of the rules),” he told his seniors over the phone.
He also pointed to some practical difficulties. “They updated the software of our machines recently, but we are facing network issues at the borders. Also, there is no clarity over whether passenger cars are to be turned back. We have gotten orders only to fine commercial vehicles and make them turn back.”
At the Sirhaul-Ambience Mall border, traffic was moving smoothly, with police teams stopping only the occasional commercial vehicle to check whether it ran on CNG.
At the Kapashera border, however, no checks were being carried out to identify vehicles that did not meet BS-VI standards. This despite queues of vehicles at nearby petrol pumps, where motorists had lined up to get their pollution under control (PUC) certificates updated. The police booth at the border was empty, with no personnel in sight.
At Chilla border, a BS-IV vehicle registered in Uttar Pradesh was turned back, leaving its occupants — a couple in their late 50s — visibly distressed.
A police officer, standing in front of the car, entered its registration number into a machine and told the driver, “Sir, your vehicle is BS-IV. You will not be allowed to proceed.”
The driver, Bhupendra, frowned and said, “I don’t know about such rules. We’re residents of Paschim Vihar and came to meet someone here in Noida.”
His wife added, “I can show you our Aadhaar card which has our Delhi address. How can you stop us? How will we reach home now?”
“I will be a senior citizen by November 16. This is troubling for people like us. How am I supposed to get home now? Tell me, where should I go?” Bhupendra added.
The police officer suggested alternative routes, telling the couple, “We are also following the Supreme Court order. You should too.” He then stopped the traffic and moved the barricades aside as the couple made a U-turn.