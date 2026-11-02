Delhi’s BS-VI curbs, Day 2: Checks at some borders, free passage at others

On the second day of Delhi’s ban on older vehicles, checks at the city’s borders revealed varying levels of compliance, with some motorists being turned back for driving BS-IV vehicles, others questioning the restrictions and police personnel grappling with unclear instructions and network problems.

At the Delhi-Noida DND Flyway, a total of 28 vehicles were checked until 10.20 am with at least three which were found BS-IV sent back. “We’re focusing on number plates registered outside Delhi and visibly look old,” said one of the two Delhi Traffic police stationed to check non-BS VI vehicles.

At the DND Flyway, two Delhi Traffic police are stationed to check non-BS VI vehicles. (Express Photo by Drishti Jain) At the DND Flyway, two Delhi Traffic police are stationed to check non-BS VI vehicles. (Express Photo by Drishti Jain)

As officers flagged down vehicles and asked them to pull over, some motorists questioned the checks, while others cooperated without hesitation. The police recorded their names, phone numbers and addresses.