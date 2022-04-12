Delhi: Bridge to connect Nizamuddin rly station to RRTS

To provide seamless connectivity between the upcoming Sarai Kale Khan Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) station and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is planning to construct a 280-metre-long foot overbridge with travellators.

Presently, passengers have to exit the Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin Metro station and walk for about 5-10 minutes to reach the railway station. The RRTS station will solve these issues, officials said.

The Sarai Kale Khan station, which will be 215-metres-long, 50-metres-wide and 15-metres-high, is located in the vicinity of the Metro, railway station and Vir Haqiqat Rai ISBT. The station will have three levels — ground, concourse, and platform — and will be designed and developed under the Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) plan.

“It will provide seamless intermodal integration between these modes of transport. To further ease transit of passengers, NCRTC is going to provide a 280-metre-long FOB with a travellator installed on it between Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station and RRTS station,” said a senior NCRTC official.

The distance between Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station is about 300 metres. “We decided to install a travellator on the FOB so senior citizens and persons with disability can easily travel with heavy baggage,” said the official.

Besides, the Sarai Kale Khan station will serve as the heart of Phase I RRTS system where all three priority corridors — Delhi-Panipat, Delhi-SNB-Alwar, Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut — will converge. Interoperability will facilitate commuters to travel from one corridor to another without hassles.

Officials said for smooth and orderly vehicular movement in and around the station, a traffic integration plan is being designed to create additional drive-in space for all types of vehicles. Dedicated pick-up/drop-off zones, pedestrian-friendly paths, lifts/escalators, sitting areas, and other commuter-centric amenities are also on the cards.

Construction of the Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station is in full swing and piers have been erected. The 17-km priority section, between Sahibabad and Duhai, is estimated to be ready by 2023 and the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor will be completed by 2025.