Delhi: Brawl between neighbours after youth objects to lewd comments passed at sister

A fight broke out between two families after a 25-year-old youth objected to his neighbours passing lewd comments at his sister. The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at Northwest Delhi’s Bharat Nagar.

Locals said both the sides pulled out knives and attacked each other in the middle of the night in which both the accused and the victim sustained injuries.

A case has been registered against the youth’s neighbour and his family for allegedly assaulting him and his brother, molesting their sister and using dangerous weapons.

Police said they received a PCR call around 1 am Tuesday following which they rushed to the spot.

Usha Rangnani, DCP Northwest, said, “A fight broke out between the complainant and the accused on the former’s complainant that his sister was harassed by the accused’s son, who’s a minor. When the complainant objected to this, the accused picked up a fight with them. Both parties sustained injuries.”

During the fight, the accused also sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital. He is undergoing treatment. Medico-legal reports of the injured persons reveal that the accused had consumed alcohol, said the police.

The complainant and his brother were discharged after treatment. The police said they have not made any arrests and are investigating the matter and verifying the allegations.