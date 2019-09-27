Delhi: Brandishing guns, 2 men rob customers at bank, steal Rs 8.9 lakh

Brandishing their guns inside Central Bank in Shahdara’s Farsh Bazaar on Thursday, two men allegedly robbed two customers of Rs 8.9 lakh and fled with the money, said police.

“As they were trying to escape, the bank guard managed to catch one of the accused, Vikas. Police arrested him and recovered the cash from his possession. Vikas told police that he and his associate hail from Amroha in UP. They were in desperate need of money and decided to leave for the capital on Tuesday to rob a bank,” said DCP (Shahdara) Amit Sharma. Police said the other accused will be arrested soon.

According to police, there were 10 people inside the bank when the accused entered. Two of the customers had bags with cash, which they stole.

During questioning, Vikas told police that they reached Delhi and looked for possible banks to rob. They decided on Central Bank as it had only one security guard stationed outside.

Meanwhile, five more cases of theft and robbery were reported in Shahdara in under three hours on Wednesday.

A total of five people were robbed by unidentified men in Jagatpuri, Farsh Bazaar and Vivek Vihar. No arrests have been made by police in any of the cases.