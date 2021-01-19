Delhi: Boy stabbed to death over using playground, 2 men held

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday.

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by a juvenile and his associates over playing cricket in a playground in Outer Delhi.

Three juveniles have been apprehended, while two men, including the father of one of the juveniles, has been arrested, police said.

When the 17-year-old boy was playing cricket with his friends, the juvenile arrived along with his group of friends and asked them to not play cricket at the ground.

“The juvenile and his group usually played cricket at the ground, and he objected whenever he found the victim playing cricket there. On Saturday too, the juvenile had quarrelled with the victim and even threatened him after seeing him and his friends playing cricket,” a senior police officer said.

“On Sunday, however, when the victim was playing cricket with his friends, the juvenile came along with his associates, quarrelled with the victim and got into a fight,” said a police officer.

“The juvenile then asked one of his associates to get a knife from his father, with which he stabbed the victim. When the boy fell unconscious, the juvenile ran away with his associates,” the officer said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, the officer added.

Police said they have registered an FIR after the matter was reported and further investigation is on.