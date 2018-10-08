Delhi: Boy ‘shoots himself’ after fight over phone

A 17-year-old boy allegedly shot himself outside his house in Dwarka’s Bindapur Sunday morning, allegedly following a fight with his sister over a mobile phone. Police said no suicide note was recovered, but the family has claimed that he was upset over the argument and had spent Saturday night outside.

DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said they recovered a country-made pistol, suspected to be used in the incident. “The boy has been identified as Gulshan Singh. A case under the Arms Act, 1959, has been registered against an unknown person. Prima facie, it seems that he was upset over the fight with his sister, following which he killed himself,” said Alphonse.

Police said that four live 0.765 mm cartridges were recovered from his pocket. “After the fight, the boy broke his sister’s phone and left the house. He did not return the whole night,” said a police officer.

Gulshan’s father Ranbir Singh, a driver, told police that he found his son’s body lying in a pool of blood Sunday morning, with the firearm lying nearby. Police later recovered the pistol from the deceased’s uncle, who had picked it up from the spot.

According to police, Ranbir Singh, in his statement, said that his son opened fire on himself.

The medico-legal certificate from the hospital also indicated that Gulshan’s injury was self-inflicted, said police.

