Delhi: Boy held for allegedly killing 85-year-old man after victim’s dog barked at him

A 17-year-old boy allegedly assaulted and killed an 85-year-old man after the victim’s dog barked at him in Delhi’s Dwarka area, the police said Thursday.

The incident took place during Holi celebrations on March 18 in Najafgarh. The deceased, identified as Ashok Kumar, was inside his house when the boy broke in and tried to beat Kumar’s dog with an iron rod, the police said. When Kumar objected to the attack, he was thrashed with the rod by the boy. He succumbed to his injuries.

Police said they received a call from Kumar’s wife around 5.30 pm. Vikram Singh, Additional DCP (Dwarka) said, “We received a call about a scuffle and an investigating officer rushed to the spot. The complainant Meena (65) alleged that their neighbour, a 17-year-old boy, entered her house and beat her husband with an iron rod”.

Kumar was rushed to Rao Tula Ram hospital.

During their investigation, the police found that Kumar’s dog had earlier barked at the accused. He was enraged and went to the victim’s house and started beating the dog with the rod. When Kumar intervened, the juvenile hit him with the rod on his head.

The boy was apprehended and the Juvenile Justice Board released him. However, two days later, Kumar succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The police said they recorded Meena’s statement again and later apprehended the juvenile for murder.