Delhi: 16-year-old boy dies after falling into drain amid heavy rains

A 16-year-old boy died after he reportedly slipped and fell into a drain in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur on Saturday morning. Police said the boy was crossing a drain when he slipped due to the water on the streets amid the heavy rains in the city.

Locals tried to save him but he got drowned in the drain.

Sanjay Sain, DCP (Northeast), said they received a PCR call about the incident around 12.57 pm on Saturday.

“We were told that a boy fell into a drain in Seelampur and locals couldn’t pull him out. Our team rushed to the spot and informed divers and Delhi Fire Services. With their help, the boy was pulled out of the drain,” said the DCP.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Police said the boy’s identity is being established and his body has been kept at the hospital. The police haven’t found out yet who his parents are.

The doctors told the police that the boy is aged around 15-16.

“We suspect the boy was a ragpicker who lived near Seelampur. Prima facie, it appears that the boy, while crossing a drain, lost his balance due to the slippery conditions caused by rain and fell into it,” said the police.