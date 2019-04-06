Delhi: Boy dies after collapsing inside school washroom

Written by Aishwarya A Rajpurohit

A 13-year-old boy died after collapsing inside the bathroom of his school Friday, with the family claiming he did not have a history of illness and was healthy at the time.

Police have launched a probe into the death. The sister of the boy, Ajay Ram, has alleged school teachers wasted precious time calling their parents instead of taking the boy to the hospital.

“I saw my brother lying unconscious inside an empty room after he was taken from the bathroom. I tried to lift him, but he would not wake up. Then my teachers spent at least 30 minutes calling my parents and uncle. They should have taken him straight to the hospital,” Ajay’s sister Babita, who studies in Class XII in the same school, told The Indian Express. Officials from the school did not respond to calls and text messages seeking comments.

The police shifted Ajay’s body to Ambedkar hospital and the post-mortem was conducted at 12:30 pm, following which it was handed over to the family for final rites.

“We are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death,” said a senior police officer. Ajay used to live with his father, an auto driver, mother, two brothers and a sister.

Like every morning, the father dropped his children to school. Babita claimed she spoke to Ajay when they were in the auto, and did not notice any sign of distress. After attending the school assembly, Ajay climbed up to the third floor of his class and kept his bag, following which he visited a washroom with two other friends, police said.

“The two friends say Ajay started shivering and collapsed on the floor. They tried lifting him up and then informed their class teacher and Babita,” an officer said. Police have so far questioned the school’s administration and Ajay’s friends to shed more light on the case.

(The writer is an intern with The Indian Express)