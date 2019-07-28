Delhi: Boy beaten to death, family says he was innocent

The grandmother of a 16-year-old boy, who was beaten to death over suspicion of theft in North West Delhi on Thursday, has alleged he was found lying in a pool of blood at a railway track by locals. “They found him around 7.30 am on Friday and informed us. We called police and rushed him to the hospital,” said the boy’s grandmother.

The boy was the eldest of six siblings. His mother died three years ago. His father used to work as a plumber but quit three years ago due to health issues.

“I was tired and slept very early. He was also sleeping with me… and later went out to play with his friends. I found out from his friends that they were playing near a residential colony when a group of men suddenly came towards them. They were looking for a thief but they caught my grandson, took him to a house and locked him inside a room. Others later joined and mercilessly beat him up,” claimed the boy’s grandmother.

Police said the boy had allegedly entered a home and was caught stealing by the owner. DCP (North West) Vijayanta Arya said, “The minor was in the house and was caught by the owner, Mukesh (23), who beat him up. After some time, neighbours also gathered and beat up the boy. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment. We have arrested six people and apprehended a minor.”