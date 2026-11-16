Delhi boutique murder: CCTV footage shows accused dragging teen to trial room

The CCTV footage of a West Delhi boutique has captured the chilling details of the moments before an 18-year-old was murdered inside its trial room.

Shabnam, 18, was allegedly killed by Suraj with her throat slit inside the trial room of the boutique in Moti Nagar market.

The horrifying visual shows the accused clad in an orange T-shirt entering the boutique. Shabnam is seen sitting alone inside the boutique, and Suraj stands in front of her. After interacting with her for a short while, he starts assaulting her and Shabnam is heard screaming. Suraj can then be seen dragging her by her hair into the trial room.