Delhi boutique murder: CCTV footage shows accused dragging teen to trial room

The CCTV footage of a West Delhi boutique has captured the chilling details of the moments before an 18-year-old was murdered inside its trial room.
Shabnam, 18, was allegedly killed by Suraj with her throat slit inside the trial room of the boutique in Moti Nagar market.
The horrifying visual shows the accused clad in an orange T-shirt entering the boutique. Shabnam is seen sitting alone inside the boutique, and Suraj stands in front of her. After interacting with her for a short while, he starts assaulting her and Shabnam is heard screaming. Suraj can then be seen dragging her by her hair into the trial room.
Police found her dead with her throat slit open inside the trial room. Suraj was arrested after examining the CCTV footage on Sunday.
A police official said Suraj was allegedly forcing Shabnam to marry him. Shabnam’s brother Arjun claimed that Suraj, a cab driver, had been stalking Shabnam and had threatened that he would kill her unless she agreed to the marriage.
Arjun, her brother, reached the boutique after his mother received a call regarding the incident. “She was lying on the floor… butchered like an animal… she had played in my lap as a child,” he said.
A police officer said, “The owner told Shabnam to attend to customers and pull the shutter down before leaving for home. She then went out to run errands. She had remote access to the shop’s CCTV footage.”
Suraj is Shabnam’s sisters’ brother-in-law, whom Shabnam first met in 2023, when she was 15. “In 2023, two of my sisters married into the same family. They live near our home. My brother-in-laws have two more brothers; one of them is Suraj,” said Arjun, an e-rickshaw driver. He alleged that as the two families grew close and visits became frequent, Suraj developed a “liking” for Shabnam.