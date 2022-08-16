Delhi-bound Air India flight returns to Bangkok after take-off due to ‘slats failure’

Updated: August 16, 2022 6:11:25 pm
An Air India-operated Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft returned to Bangkok in Thailand Tuesday, shortly after its take-off as the plane’s system sent out a “slats failure” warning, according to sources.
The aircraft, on its way back to Delhi operating flight AI333, had climbed to around 6,000 feet after taking off at 1.28 pm local time – an hour after its scheduled time.
“The pilots saw a slats failure warning and decided to turn the aircraft back to Bangkok. The aircraft was checked by the maintenance crew in Bangkok and cleared to fly to Delhi. It departed at 5.03 pm local time,and is expected to reach Delhi at 7.25 pm IST,” one source said.
An Air India spokesperson refused to comment. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is looking into the incident.
Subscriber Only Stories
The airline had recently faced another technical snag with its Dreamliner plane. Last month, a 787 plane with around 260 people on board suffered cabin depressurisation, while flying from Dubai to Kochi. The aircraft was cruising at 37,000 feet when the issue occurred and saw oxygen masks being deployed with some of the passengers suffering nosebleeds.
In Tuesday’s incident, the warning message pertained to the aircraft’s slats. According to Skybrary, slats are extendable, high lift devices on the leading edge of the wings of some fixed-wing aircraft. Their purpose is to increase lift during low-speed operations such as takeoff, initial climb, approach and landing.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
11 charts to understand how far India has come and how far it needs to go stillPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethanol plant
Cryptoverse: Electric ether leaps on verge of Merge
Nearly 600 Chinese manjha rolls seized in northeast Delhi, 5 arrested
Praggnanandhaa beats Firouzja in FTX Crypto Cup chess
Builder held in West Delhi for duping investors of over Rs 10 crore
Army jawan’s remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him and 17 others, explained
This wholesome note about beekeeping is prompting people to recall old notes from late parents
Arvind Kejriwal turns 54; PM Modi, leaders extend wishes
India’s fuel demand continues to fall in August as monsoon sets in
IIT (BHU) orders probe into playing of ‘vulgar’ Bhojpuri songs after flag hoisting
Janmashtami 2022 Date in India: When is Krishna Janmashtami in 2022?
Android 13: Try these features on your phone as soon as you upgrade