Arundhati Roy, Haruki Murakami: Bestsellers among 20,000 pirated books seized in major Delhi Police bust

Police also arrested a 67-year-old man involved in illegal printing and distribution of books belonging to Penguin Random House India Pvt. Ltd. (File photo)

Bestselling titles by popular South Korean novelist Haruki Murakami, Booker Prize-winning author Arundhati Roy and Israeli author Yuval Noah Harari: These were among 20,000 pirated books seized after a major piracy racket was unearthed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Police also arrested a 67-year-old man involved in illegal printing and distribution of books belonging to Penguin Random House India Pvt. Ltd and seized printing machinery.

Police said the accused, Rohini resident Jwala Prasad Soni, was allegedly running an organised operation involved in the unauthorised reproduction and circulation of copyrighted books. Police officials said he played a key role in facilitating the printing, storage and supply of counterfeit books in violation of copyright laws.