Delhi: Bone marrow transplant centre set up at Apollo Hospital in Indraprastha

A new centre for bone marrow transplant and cellular therapy has been set up at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital.

Bone marrow transplant is a clinical procedure that replaces an unhealthy bone marrow with healthy cells. It is administered to patients suffering from blood disorders such as leukemia, myeloma, lymphoma, transfusion dependent thalassemia, and sickle cell disease among other serious blood-related immune system disorders.

“As patients suffering from either of these diseases are immunocompromised, the pandemic had a huge impact on their treatment. Considering the same, the new centre has been conceptualized to manage the long stay of such patients in a hospital. Similarly, the BMT follow-up OPD has been set up close to the centre for being able to prevent these immunocompromised patients from mixing with other patients and reducing their risk of contracting a secondary infection,” a statement from the hospital read.

The hospital has tied up with stem cell registry DATRI to help patients in need of bone marrow transplants find matching donors.