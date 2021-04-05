Delhi: Body of missing 3-year-old found in Bulandshahr canal

Police said the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.

The body of a three-year-old boy was found in a Bulandshahr canal on Sunday, five days after he went missing from Greater Noida. According to the child’s family, he had stepped outside their home on Wednesday to have ice-cream and didn’t return.

Police said the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. “The minor’s body was found in Walipura canal on Sunday. It appeared to have come downstream from the Greater Noida side. We are awaiting post-mortem results to determine the cause of death and trying to ascertain the sequence of events,” said Bulandshahr Police in a statement. The accused is yet to be identified.

Police said since the body was partially decomposed, no visible signs of injuries were found.

The family has alleged negligence on the part of local police and staged a protest on the Greater Noida Highway with the body. “Police kept assuring us he would be found in four hours… If there wasn’t negligence, he would have been alive,” alleged the boy’s relative.

The family said protests will go on till the accused are arrested.

“The complaint was filed the moment the family informed us. Family members also cooperated with us. It’s unfortunate that the child was found murdered; it appears he was killed the day he was abducted, given the condition of the body. We are providing all possible assistance in the case,” said Nitin Kumar Singh, ACP Dadri.