Delhi: Bodies of two children found inside open drain

Bodies of two children, who went missing in two separate incidents, were found in an open drain in North West Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on Friday evening.

A senior police officer said the first incident took place on February 8, when five-year-old Arshan Khan went missing while he was playing near his house. After an extensive search, his parents lodged an FIR of kidnapping. “After registering an FIR, police started checking with nearby police stations and began probing the case,” an officer said.

Arshan’s family claimed they had checked the drain, but found nothing.

“On Friday afternoon, four-year-old Moina fell into the same drain while she was playing. Her mother, who was collecting garbage nearby, raised an alarm. The girl was pulled out by the locals from the four-feet open drain,” a senior police officer said.

She was taken to nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. On Saturday, police found Arshan’s body in the same drain after suspecting that he might also have fallen inside. No FIR has been registered for negligence, as police are trying to ascertain the liability of the agency concerned.

The bodies have been handed over to the families after a post-mortem. Police suspect that both the children might have lost their balance while playing and slipped into the deep drain.

