Delhi: ‘Boby Deol’ tattoo is only lead in man’s death

A decomposed body of an unidentified man was found in Noida’s Rabupura village Tuesday morning. Except for a tattoo reading ‘Boby Deol’ on his left arm, the body has no other identification mark, police said. “It appears that the man died more than five days ago… the body was in a very bad state. The skin had peeled off when locals dragged his body, and all that is left are his black pants. It is very difficult to identify but we have circulated his picture in local areas for any leads,” said an officer from Rabupura police station.

Investigators have contacted local police stations to cross-check any missing persons complaint matching the description of the man. Police will also approach local village heads with the picture for identification. Police said they will investigate the tattoo on his arm and check if it is his actual name. “The body has been sent for post-mortem,” an officer said.