Delhi: BMW hits two near LBS hospital, one dead

A 36-year-old man was killed while another person was injured after a BMW car allegedly rammed into them near the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) hospital in Delhi on Friday. The police said that the accused BMW driver has been arrested.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul. The injured person, also identified as Rahul (37), a resident of Khichri Pur in Delhi, suffered an injury on his left leg, said the police.

“Both the injured persons were rushed to the LBS hospital, where one was declared brought dead, while another is under treatment,” said DCP (east) Priyanka Kashyap.

The DCP said that initial probe revealed that the BMW car is registered in the name of one Ashwani Lal (21), a resident of Kalyanpuri.

“The accused, Ashwani Lal, has been arrested,” said the DCP.

An FIR was registered against Lal under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Kalyanpuri police station, the police said.