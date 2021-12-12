Delhi: In Bloom, Khan Market gets its first all-vegetarian cakery

A couple of months down the line, the only vegetarian cakery in Khan Market is getting a steady flow of patrons. Even as the savouries section may be limited in its universal appeal, offering not more than a dozen variations of sandwiches and quiches, their coffee is making its presence felt.

Partha Gupta, a trained chef, turned the family-owned jewellery store into a European-style cafe, with lavender interiors and a mix of real and faux flavours adding a hint of freshness to the ambience. Besides the tropical walls with hanging plants, the acoustic music adds to life the mood. But it’s the food concept – of being totally egg-free and meat-free – that turns heads.

(Express)

Gupta, all of 21, says, “Being a vegetarian, I have always been looking for good vegetarian bakery stores in the city but never found any. So, I thought there is space for a good vegetarian bakery where all vegetarians can eat the best cheesecakes and desserts fuss-free.”

Currently, the menu has a selection of coffees (which can be made vegan with almond milk or oat milk), some specialty teas such as lavender and hibiscus, a small section of hot chocolate, a choice of kombuchas and shakes. While all else is nothing out of the ordinary, it’s the coffee that is making its mark. Bloom says they get 100 percent Arabica beans from a specialty roaster. Even for the food, the ingredients are all sourced from the farms, while the breads are made in-house.

In terms of food, what really works is that each item is priced at Rs 200-300, and the portion size is such that you don't end up feeling bloated as you walk out.(Express Photo)

In terms of food, what really works is that each item is priced at Rs 200-300, and the portion size is such that you don’t end up feeling bloated as you walk out. But of course, a lot of work needs to be done to create a signature taste. Worth a try may be the Smashed Avocado Toast and Spinach Paneer Florentine, while The Indian Grandma’s Paneer Sandwich and the Chatpata Potato Sandwich are nothing great.

Gupta adds, “The menu trials had begun almost three years back when I was in college cooking for my friends. I used to test all my wild ideas on them.”

(Express Photo)

The young chef surely has a long way to go. To take his childhood passion for cooking to a professional level, he took courses at the Le Cordon Bleu, London, after which he joined a variety of cafés, juice bars, and even a Michelin-star restaurant in London where I worked as porter and preparatory chef. Gupta, who spends many an evening at the cafe to understand what people want, says the next step for him is to work on adding more items to the menu.

Address: Shop No: 70B, Ground Floor, Khan Market

Contact: 9650018246

Meal for two: Rs 800 approx