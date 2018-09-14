Delhi: Blood on weapon not of honour killing victim, man granted bail

In an alleged honour killing case in 2015, where a 21-year-old man was hacked to death with an axe allegedly by the relatives of the woman he was in a relationship with, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report stated that the blood found on the weapon of offence could “not generate a DNA profile”.

As per the report, blood was “detected” on Exhibit 12 (axe) during analysis. But following DNA examination, “no DNA profile was generated from the exhibit,” said the report. This means that there is no evidence of the deceased’s blood on the weapon of offence.

This report was part of the submission in the High Court, which was hearing the bail application of one of the accused.

In June 2015, the woman’s father, Bharat Singh Kataria (36), and grandfather, Mahendra Singh Kataria (66), were arrested for allegedly murdering Sushil.

According to the chargesheet, Bharat had warned his daughter and also threatened Sushil. In a fit of rage one day, the accused borrowed an axe and hacked Sushil to death while he was asleep. The two men have been in jail since. After a sessions court rejected their bail plea, Mahendra Singh approached the HC.

The accused’s counsel Rishi Pal Singh submitted: “The axe was sent to FSL, but the blood… did not match with the blood sample of the deceased.”

He added that one of the prosecution witnesses admitted in his cross-examination that the accused persons had their faces covered. The counsel also added that the accused has not been identified by the sole eyewitness and nothing was recovered from him.

“At this stage, it cannot be assumed that the petitioner was involved in the alleged crime. The family members of the deceased are hearsay witness… they did not see the petitioner in the company of the deceased, but the neighbour told them so — who is not (a) witness as per the prosecution. Keeping in mind the totality of the facts and circumstances, petitioner is admitted to bail,” Justice A K Pathak said.

