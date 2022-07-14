Two men arrested for attacking black Thar in Dadri; three absconding

The Noida Police have arrested two men for allegedly attacking a black Mahindra Thar vehicle with iron rods in Dadri on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Aniket (25) and Harish (25), both residents of Noida, the police said. The incident took place near Nagar Palika cut at GT Road, Dadri Greater Noida.

#Watch | Four men smashed the windows of a car with iron rods in what appears to be a road rage incident in Dadri pic.twitter.com/MGj1Hy7WdE — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) July 12, 2022

“As per our investigation, there were five men involved in the attack. Apart from Aniket and Harish, who have been arrested, Asif alias Khajla, Wasim and Priyanshu are absconding,” Rakesh Kumar the Station House Officer at Dadri, Greater Noida, said.

He added: “The occupants of the black Thar are Sajid Mewati and Faizan Khan who escaped unhurt, but the car is owned by one Adnan Qureshi, a resident of Dadri who runs a scrap business. During our investigation, we found that around three months ago, Aniket had threatened Qureshi to give him half of his scrap business or else he would be killed. At the time, Qureshi did not inform the police out as he was scared. It was his car that was attacked yesterday, which he escaped as he was not present.”

Qureshi believes that the attack was premeditated by Aniket to acquire a share in his scrap business along with his associates, the police said.

An FIR under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 386 (Extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Dadri station.

On Tuesday, at around 9:45 am, a white Toyota Etioz car collided with Qureshi’s black Thar and a few men got out of it and rushed to attack the Thar with rods, smashing the windows, the police said.