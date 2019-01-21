Toggle Menu
Delhi BJYM eyes youth with NaMo wareshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/delhi-bjym-eyes-youth-with-namo-wares-5547574/

Delhi BJYM eyes youth with NaMo wares

Calling out to workers to garner support for the party, Delhi BJYM president Sunil Yadav said they are working out details of the plan which will also see widespread use of technology to connect with youngsters.

BJYM, bjym meeting, ramlila maidan, bjp youth wing, manoj tiwari, shivraj chouhan, indian express
BJP senior leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari and Union minister Vijay Goel participate in BJP Yuva Vijay Sankalp Rally at Ramlila ground, in New Delhi, Sunday. (Photo: PTI Photo)

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Delhi BJP youth wing is planning to reach out to first-time voters with NaMo merchandise.

Calling out to workers to garner support for the party, Delhi BJYM president Sunil Yadav — at the ‘Yuva Vijay Sankalp Maharally’ held at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday — said they are working out details of the plan which will also see widespread use of technology to connect with youngsters.

Jaibhan Pawaiya, Lok Sabha election co-incharge of the Delhi BJP, asked party workers to counter opponents with achievements of the Narendra Modi government.

Meanwhile, the youth wing, which wanted to burn a 40-feet effigy of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, shelved the plan. Yadav said it was cancelled due to the high level of pollution in the city.

Advertising

The rally was the fifth of a series of big rallies held by the Delhi BJP ahead of the polls.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Delhi Underground: Loyalty on sleeve
2 Hydrogen-CNG production may soon begin in Delhi
3 Leopard rescued from Noida in seven-hour operation