Delhi BJYM eyes youth with NaMo wares

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Delhi BJP youth wing is planning to reach out to first-time voters with NaMo merchandise.

Calling out to workers to garner support for the party, Delhi BJYM president Sunil Yadav — at the ‘Yuva Vijay Sankalp Maharally’ held at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday — said they are working out details of the plan which will also see widespread use of technology to connect with youngsters.

Jaibhan Pawaiya, Lok Sabha election co-incharge of the Delhi BJP, asked party workers to counter opponents with achievements of the Narendra Modi government.

Meanwhile, the youth wing, which wanted to burn a 40-feet effigy of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, shelved the plan. Yadav said it was cancelled due to the high level of pollution in the city.

The rally was the fifth of a series of big rallies held by the Delhi BJP ahead of the polls.