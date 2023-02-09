scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Delhi BJP youth wing leader’s one-month-old daughter kidnapped, found abandoned

The infant who was kidnapped from outside Jhandewalan temple was later spotted near Shani Mandir in North Delhi.

Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha presidentBharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha president Vasu Rukhar, whose daughter was allegedly kidnapped by two on Wednesday. (Photo: Screengrab from Twitter/@VasuRukharBjp)
The one-month-old daughter of a Delhi youth wing leader of Bharatiya Janata Party was Wednesday kidnapped outside Jhandewalan temple on Rani Jhansi Road and was later found abandoned a few kilometres away, officers said.

According to the police, their team swung into action upon receiving calls around 5.15 pm about strangers snatching away an infant of a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader from outside the Jhandewalan temple.

“Sometime later it was learned that an abandoned infant was spotted near Shani Mandir, Mauris Nagar in North Delhi,” the police said.

The mother of the infant was taken to the spot and she identified the baby as her daughter, said an officer.

The police have launched a probe after registering a case under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 10:38 IST
