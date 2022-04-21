Delhi: BJP worker shot dead in Mayur Vihar, say police

A 42-year-old BJP worker was shot dead allegedly by three to four men in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar-III Wednesday evening, according to the police. Police said the incident took place minutes after the victim was called outside his home by the assailants on the pretext of discussing something. Police said an FIR has been registered.

Deputy commissioner of police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said the deceased was identified as Jitender alias Jitu Choudhary. “Around 8.15 pm, beat staff of Ghazipur police station while patrolling noticed a crowd near Mayur Vihar-III. They were told that Jeetu was found lying on the road in a pool of blood in front of his house and was taken to a hospital. He had gunshot injuries and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital,” said Kashyap.

The DCP said the crime scene was inspected and “a few empty cartridges and other important evidence were recovered”. “We are looking for eyewitnesses and CCTV footage. Legal action is being taken,” she added.

The police said Jeetu was a district mantri of the BJP and ran a construction business. He lived with his wife, two children, and two brothers. “The man asked his wife to give him some money and went out when he was attacked,” an officer said.