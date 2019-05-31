Delhi BJP website hacked, beef dishes make an appearance

The official website of BJP’s Delhi unit was hacked Thursday, with the hackers posting photos — and recipes — of beef dishes on several pages.

The tabs on the homepage of the website included the word “beef” at several places. For instance, the ‘about BJP’ tab was edited to ‘about beef’, and ‘BJP history’ was changed to ‘beef history’.

There were also pictures of food items pasted on the ‘leadership’ section.

Other contents of the home page remain untouched.

The cyber attack came at a time when the cabinet was being sworn in. Delhi BJP media head Pratyush Kanth, when contacted, said he has asked his team to figure out whether it was a hacking or a “technical glitch”.“If it is hacking, we will file a police complaint,” he said.

Additional PRO of Delhi Police Anil Mittal said: “So far, we have not received any complaint.”

The hacked website, after being live for around two hours, was taken down for corrective measures.

A member of the IT Cell said the team was working on the issue and the website would be functional soon.

In March 2019, the official website of the BJP, http://www.bjp.org, was taken offline for a while after hackers defaced it.