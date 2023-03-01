scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Delhi BJP to protest today, target shifts to CM Kejriwal

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ahead of appearing before CBI officers for questioning in connection with the excise policy case. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Buoyed further by the Supreme Court’s refusal to hear Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s bail plea, the BJP’s gloves came off on Tuesday as it announced it would hit the streets seeking CM Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation.

Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia’s resignations, a senior party leader said, had demoted the two senior AAP leaders on its list of priorities after several months of a sustained campaign designed to chip away at their public image.

Since the excise case came to the fore last year, the BJP has been building a foundation which it hoped would help uproot the vanguard around the AAP national convenor and isolate him.

“What has changed today that forced Jain’s resignation, which did not come even after visuals of his enjoying VIP treatment behind bars had surfaced?” a BJP leader asked.

“The AAP may publicly argue it was a functional and administrative compulsion but, at its core, the decision is an admission of guilt which will, in time, mark the beginning of the end of the AAP. Our sole focus now is to corner Kejriwal as frequently and as effectively as possible in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections next year,” the leader added.

The BJP’s next move, according to party sources, is to pitch Kejriwal’s image as “a leader evading his administrative responsibilities” so as to push him to take up departmental portfolios.

On Wednesday, the party will hit the streets to undertake a “public awareness programme” revolving around charges related to the “excise policy scam”, at the city’s prominent traffic intersections. Sources said the move is also aimed at throwing a spanner in the AAP’s plans of expansion.

“No matter who fills the roles vacated by Sisodia and Jain, there will be disgruntlement among some in the party. Kejriwal will have to choose between keeping his flock together in Delhi or trying to expand in other states,” said a source.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 06:14 IST
