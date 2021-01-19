Delhi BJP to launch collection drive for Ram Mandir

VHP’s Delhi unit president Kapil Khanna said it will be held between February 1 and 27.

BJP’s Delhi unit will launch a drive next month to collect donations for construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, mobilising party workers right till the booth level. BJP’s West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma said coupons of Rs 10, Rs 100 and Rs 1,000 will be given to people who donate.

The decision was taken at a recent meeting which saw the participation of VHP’s international working president Alok Kumar. Responsibility of carrying out the drive has been given to BJP Delhi general secretary Kuljeet Chahal, vice-president Ashok Goyal and Mahila Morcha president Yogita Singh.

VHP’s Delhi unit president Kapil Khanna said it will be held between February 1 and 27, during which cadres will reach out to 43 lakh families and inform them about the plan regarding the structure of the temple and its design.

“While cadres will not contact non-Hindu households, everyone can contribute by reaching out to us,” said Khanna.

Chahal said that along with the BJP, RSS-affiliated organisations will also assist in the drive: “Ahead of the drive, a sampark yatra will be held through motorcycle rallies and marches.”

Goyal added, “In the first phase, the party is reaching out to celebrities and big industrialists. Next, it will reach out to everyone. Money has already started coming in, with some people and party leaders making contributions.”