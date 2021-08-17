Delhi BJP to hold two-day brainstorming session in Haridwar to strategise for MCD polls

The Delhi BJP will be holding a two-day brainstorming session in Haridwar to strategise for the MCD elections slated for early 2022. Office-bearers, MPs, and senior leaders have been invited to the sessions on August 23 and 24.

The BJP, which has been ruling the MCDs for three terms, faces a tough challenge from the AAP. In a letter written to senior leaders by general secretary Harsh Malhotra, it has been stated that BJP in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda and co-in-charge Alka Gurjar will address them at Nishkam Seva Trust, Bhuptawala, Haridwar. The leaders have been requested to give their time for this very “important meeting”. The letter also states that arrangements for food have been made by Nishkam Seva Trust.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said the meeting has been organised at an outstation destination to discuss strategies for the MCD election. He added that party leaders would also get darshan from the Ganga river.

Meanwhile, Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Meenakshi Lekhi joined a four-day Jan Ashirwad Yatra organised by the state unit on Monday. Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expanded his council of ministers, the newly elected ones would cover all areas of Delhi to take “people’s blessings and tell them about the work done by Modi”. The 107-km yatra, covering all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi, will witness Puri taking part in 272 programmes and Lekhi in 47, said Gupta. The yatra will end on August 19 and around 20 lakh people will be contacted through it, he said.

Lekhi, who started her yatra after offering prayers at the Hanuman Mandir, said the Modi government has worked honestly for overall development in every sector and every section of society. “The production of Covid vaccine was started indigenously under the dynamic leadership of Narendra Modi to overcome the deadly pandemic. At the same time, the Modi government started a free vaccine drive for the safety of all,” she said, adding that the purpose of the yatra is to tell people about the government’s welfare policies and get to know their problems directly.