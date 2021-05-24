Delhi BJP to help kids orphaned by Covid, those who lost jobs

The party is also collecting information on people who lost their jobs or are under debt due to the pandemic so they can be helped financially. (Express File)

A day after BJP president J P Nadda wrote to all BJP-ruled states to draft and implement a policy to support children who have lost their parents to Covid, the Delhi unit has started the process of collecting data of such children.

The party is also collecting information on people who lost their jobs or are under debt due to the pandemic so they can be helped financially.

Caught on the back foot over its conspicuous absence during the second wave of the pandemic and a groundswell of public fear and resentment, the BJP leadership has asked its leaders to be visibly more “empathetic and sympathetic”.

BJP MP from Northeast Delhi Manoj Tiwari said he would ensure children get preference in admissions at central schools: “Whether it is Navodaya, Central or private schools, I will ensure these kids get preference and their fees and other educational needs are taken care of by public representatives. We are following up with the Delhi government to share data of such children.”

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the Delhi government will bear the cost of educating and bringing up children who have lost both their parents to the virus. The government has also asked schools to send across details of such students.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the party will try to ensure their studies are not affected.

BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra said social and business organisations are in contact with the BJP. “We will try to convince them to adopt these children to fund their education,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said several businessmen and industrialists are associated with the party and they can provide employment to people who lost jobs as a result of the pandemic. “We are looking at the number of people they need, the kind of work they would offer, and salaries they would give. Meanwhile, through our local cadres, social media, or toll free number, we will create a database of people who need employment and try to arrange jobs for them.”

Last week, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and Delhi unit chief Gupta distributed food — including packed chips — to families of Covid patients as part of its ‘Sewa hi Sangthan’ campaign outside Acharya Shri Bhikshu and Hindu Rao hospitals.

Gupta said several people are under debt due to high rates charged by private hospitals for treatment. “Last year, the central government capped the price of treatment to give relief to Delhi citizens. Why didn’t the Delhi government implement this? Had it been done, many people would have been saved from debt. We are demanding that the government carry out a medical audit,” he said.

BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh said, “If you have been unlawfully charged excess bills for any Covid-related health services in Delhi, email the copy of your bill to us. We will hand them over to the CM and demand an enquiry.”