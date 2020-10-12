Delhi BJP to gather support for farm bills via folk songs

Tuesday, there will be similar programmes at the rural outskirts of Delhi in areas like Narela, Chhattarpur, Najafgarh.

The Delhi BJP will reach out to rural areas of the capital by holding a series of famous Haryanvi folk song Ragini programmes there in the coming weeks to gather support for the recently passed farm bills .

Delhi BJP vice president Sunil Yadav said after an inaugural programme at the unit’s office at Pant Marg Tuesday, there will be similar programmes at the rural outskirts of Delhi in areas like Narela, Chhattarpur, Najafgarh. “Ragini songs are popular in Delhi’s outskirts. Special songs, describing the benefits of the bills and how the opposition is misleading farmers on it, will be sung in these programmes,” said Yadav, adding, “We have roped in well-known artistes and we plan to hold nearly 15 such programmes in different parts of the city.”

