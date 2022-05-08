Had no intention of physically harming Kejriwal: Delhi BJP’s Tajinder Bagga on FIR against him

Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who was in the midst of a push and pull between police from three states for two days, said Sunday that he has no intention of physically harming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and that the Punjab Police was going after him for minor things instead of working to bust drug cartels.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Sunday, Bagga, who was arrested by Punjab Police from his home in Delhi on Friday and was being taken to Punjab but was brought back after the intervention of the Delhi and Haryana Police, said that he was arrested for tweeting that he would not let Kejriwal live.

“There is an FIR against me which says that I wanted to kill Kejriwal; all I had said was that till he apologises (for his statement on The Kashmir Files), I will not let him live peacefully. This does not mean that I had any intention of physically harming him… The FIR is not for any derogatory words I may have used…,” he said.

On Saturday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted Bagga protection from any coercive action till the next date of hearing.

Asked if political parties were registering FIR against rivals as vendetta, Bagga said, “My party did not go after Kejriwal or arrest him when he called the PM a coward or psychopath. I think if Indira Gandhi would have been alive, she would have been very proud of Kejriwal. There are so many things Punjab Police can concentrate on like drug cartels etc but…”

Kejriwal had called the Prime Minister Narendra Modi a coward and a psychopath in 2015, when the CM’s office was raided by the CBI following allegations of corruption against his secretary at the time, Rajendra Kumar. AAP’s reactions have become mellower since. Several of its ministers have been raided by Central agencies such as CBI and ED.

Speaking about Friday’s events, Bagga said, “I woke up around 8.30 that morning when two police officers came… we gave them water. Suddenly, 14-15 more people arrived… Soon, there were 50 police officers in several vehicles…They snatched my phone and those of my family members. They did not allow me to wear either my patka or pagdi…Later, a woman police officer gave it to me, it was kept inside their car. In my religion, one is not allowed to step outside without a turban… they (police) could have at least extended this courtesy.”

At Kurukshetra, he said, the Haryana police personnel asked for papers like DD entry, permission from the magistrate, which the Punjab Police could not produce. “After that, I was brought back to Delhi,” he said.