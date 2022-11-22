Delhi BJP suspends 11 for contesting against party’s poll candidates

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta Monday suspended about 11 party members for six years for “indiscipline”, after they decided to independently contest against official candidates fielded by the party for the MCD polls.

These suspended members, one of whom is a former councillor, filed their nominations independently after the BJP denied them tickets for the polls.

In an official notification, the Delhi BJP said, “The following workers are contesting the elections as rebel candidates against the official candidates of the party. This is indiscipline towards the party. According to the instructions of state president Adesh Gupta ji, the… 11 workers have been suspended with immediate effect for six years from the initial days of the party.”

The Delhi BJP, which has ruled the MCD for the last 15 years, gave 50% tickets to new faces this time.

The elections for the reunified MCD and its 250 wards will be held on December 4. Counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on December 7.