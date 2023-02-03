scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Delhi BJP stages sit-in outside Arvind Kejriwal’s house over pending salary at 12 DU colleges

“The UGC should take over all these colleges because the Kejriwal government is not giving grants to them,” Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said,

BJP MLAs stage a protest over alleged non-payment of salaries of the teaching and non-teaching staff of 12 Delhi government colleges outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)
BJP MLAs Friday staged a sit-in protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house against non-payment of salaries and allowances over the last five months at 12 Delhi University colleges under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government.

Led by Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, BJP MLAs questioned the education model of the Kejriwal government which brought misery to professors and non-teaching staff at these 12 colleges.

“The UGC should take over all these colleges because the Kejriwal government is not giving grants to them,” Bidhuri said, demanding the immediate payment of salaries to the teaching and non-teaching staff of these colleges.

“The development of these colleges has come to a complete halt. The staff are not getting even medical facilities and all other allowances have also been stopped,” he alleged.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 20:25 IST
