Delhi BJP stages sit-in outside Arvind Kejriwal’s house over pending salary at 12 DU colleges

BJP MLAs Friday staged a sit-in protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house against non-payment of salaries and allowances over the last five months at 12 Delhi University colleges under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government.

Led by Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, BJP MLAs questioned the education model of the Kejriwal government which brought misery to professors and non-teaching staff at these 12 colleges.

“The UGC should take over all these colleges because the Kejriwal government is not giving grants to them,” Bidhuri said, demanding the immediate payment of salaries to the teaching and non-teaching staff of these colleges.

“The development of these colleges has come to a complete halt. The staff are not getting even medical facilities and all other allowances have also been stopped,” he alleged.