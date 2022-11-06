Delhi BJP releases WhatsApp number, website to seek suggestions on MCD polls manifesto

The Delhi BJP will reach out to common people for suggestions on making the manifesto or Sankalp Patra for the MCD polls to be held next month. Satish Upadhyay, the convener of the BJP election manifesto committee, said the party has launched a website and released a WhatsApp number seeking suggestions from the public for upcoming corporation elections.

The WhatsApp number, 7827514514, has been issued by the party to seek suggestions from people. They can also give their suggestions through the website bjpdelhivision4mcd.com, Upadhyay said.

Along with this, the party will also ask for suggestions from the public by placing suggestion boxes at about 1000 places in different corners of the city and they will also be placed on the party’s campaign vehicles, said Upadhyay.

Upadhyay said party leaders will pay special attention to dialogue with the citizens and business organisations of Delhi as well as the citizens of rural, authorised colonies, and J J clusters to understand their expectations. “We will pay special attention to the expectations of women and youth in the changing social scenario,” he said.

MLA Vijender Gupta said the people of Delhi have continuously given the BJP the opportunity to serve in the municipal corporation. Gupta said they have tried to live up to the expectations of Delhiites even while working in difficult conditions and will keep doing this in the future as well.

The Delhi civic body elections will be held on December 4 from 8 am to 5.30 pm and the results will be declared on December 7, the State Election Commission announced Friday.